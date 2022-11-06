How to watch Packers vs. Lions in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers will get another chance to end their winning streak when they head out to take on the Detroit Lions from Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 6th. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on FOX. The Packers dropped to 3-5 on the season and didn’t make any upgrades at the trade deadline, and the Lions enter this matchup with a 1-6 record.

Packers vs. Lions TV info

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket, Sling TV

Broadcast Map: 506Sports.com

Who is playing?

The Packers will look to avoid a fifth consecutive loss, and they need to start winning games quickly. Green Bay is coming out of a 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills as Aaron Rodgers completed 19-of-30 passes for 203 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while Aaron Jones rushed for 143 yards on 20 carries. Wide receiver Allen Lazard missed last week’s game with an injury, and Christian Watson left with a concussion. Either one would provide a boost for a roster in need of pass-catching playmakers.

The Lions lost five straight games and fell short 31-27 in a home game against the Miami Dolphins last week as Jared Goff threw for 321 yards with a touchdown, and Jamaal Williams rushed for two touchdowns. Detroit running back D’Andre Swift returned to the field last week to a limited role, and he could receive a larger workload as he gets another week healthier on Sunday.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

The Packers won’t start any sort of rebuilding mode with Rodgers at quarterback, and they’ll enter Sunday just a game out of the final spot of the NFC Wild Card spot with plenty of traffic to navigate through. Green Bay is 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. Meanwhile, the Lions would have the No. 1 overall draft pick in the spring if the season ended today with the worst record in the NFL.