How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders will head out on the road for a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, November 6th from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Kickoff will start at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on CBS. Both franchises will enter this matchup with just two victories looking to get on track at the midway point of the regular season.

Raiders vs. Jaguars TV info

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket, Sling TV

Broadcast Map: 506Sports.com

Who is playing?

The Raiders won half of their last four games after an 0-3 start to the regular season, and the were held scoreless 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on the road in their last time out. The passing game really struggled as Derek Carr completed 15-of-26 passes for 101 yards with an interception before Jarrett Stidham replaced him. Star wideout Davante Adams was dealing with an illness, which may have limited his production, but he is healthier this weekend.

The Jaguars will look to avoid a sixth consecutive loss after a strong 2-1 start to the season. Jacksonville went to London last week and fell short 21-17 against the Denver Broncos as Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Jacksonville scored just 17 or fewer points in three of its last four games. The Jags are about as healthy as a team can get to this point of the season, so there are not many excuses for such poor offensive production.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

The postseason shouldn’t be a part of the conversation for either franchise, and both would have a high draft pick if the season ended today. Jacksonville would have the fifth overall pick, and Las Vegas would be sixth looking ahead to this spring’s NFL Draft, according to Tankathon.