How to watch Bills vs. Jets in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills will look to improve the best record in the AFC as they get set to take on the New York Jets on the road on Sunday, November 6th from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The game will start at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. The Bills are meeting the high expectations for this season with a 6-1 record, and the Jets are a surprising 5-3 heading into Sunday’s contest.

Bills vs. Jets TV info

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket, Sling TV

Broadcast Map: 506Sports.com

Who is playing?

The Bills will go for their fifth consecutive victory, and they’re coming out of a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers in a game where they were never really threatened. Buffalo remains among the Super Bowl favorites with Josh Allen expected to be among the MVP contenders with a strong defense, so there’s a lot to like about the Bills heading into the second half of the regular season.

The Jets’ winning streak ended at four games, coming off a 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots in their last time out. Zach Wilson threw three interceptions and completed 20-of-41 passes for 355 yards with two touchdowns in the loss. The Jets are going to be without wide receiver Corey Davis for the second straight week as he recovers from a knee injury.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

The Bills have a real shot at winning the Super Bowl in February, as they will enter Sunday’s slate at least a game ahead of every team in the AFC. The Jets are in such a tough division in the East, and they’d be the fifth seed in the conference if the season ended today.