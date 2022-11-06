How to watch Vikings vs. Commanders in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings will look to keep their winning ways rolling into a road matchup with the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 6th from FedExField in Landover. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on FOX. The Vikings will enter the game with a 6-1 record, while the Commanders will look to get over .500 with a 4-4 record on Sunday afternoon.

Vikings vs. Commanders TV info

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket, Sling TV

Broadcast Map: 506Sports.com

Who is playing?

Minnesota is riding a five-game winning streak and is coming out of a 34-26 victory over the Arizona Cardinals last week as Dalvin Cook rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown, while Kirk Cousins threw two TD passes along with a rushing score. Minnesota is relatively healthy at this point of the season, but it could be without defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson in this matchup.

Washington won three consecutive games including a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in its last time out as Taylor Heinicke threw for 279 yards with a touchdown and interception, and he led the team in rushing with 29 yards on the ground and another TD. The Commanders appear as if they’ll be without rookie wideout Jahan Dotson again with a hamstring injury

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

The NFC North is wide open for the Vikings to take advantage with a down Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota is 3.5 games ahead for the top spot in the standings. The Vikings would be the No. 2 seed in the conference if the season ended today. The Commanders are in last place in a tough NFC East, but they are tied for the final Wild Card spot in the conference, so there is plenty to play for down the stretch.