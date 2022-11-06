How to watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals will meet up in what could be an important matchup for both NFC West teams on Sunday, November 6th from State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The game will start at 4:05 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. The Seahawks hold the top spot in the division at 5-3, while the Cardinals are 3-5 heading into Sunday’s NFL action.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals TV info

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket, Sling TV

Broadcast Map: 506Sports.com

Who is playing?

Seattle will go for its fourth consecutive victory and put together a strong performance in a 27-13 win over the New York Giants last week as Geno Smith completed 23-of-34 passes for 212 yards with two touchdowns, and Kenneth Walker rushed for 51 yards and a score. The Seahawks could be without wideout Marquise Goodwin, who has missed practices this week with a groin injury.

Arizona lost three of its last four games, and the Cardinals will go for revenge after losing to the Seahawks 19-9 on October 16th on the road. They’re coming off a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but the Kyler Murray-to-DeAndre Hopkins connection was strong for the second week in a row with 12 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets going into a huge game for the Cardinals.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

The Seahawks would be the No. 3 seed in the NFC if the playoffs started today, and they’re just a game ahead in the West. The Cardinals are just two games back for the divisional lead, and they’re a game out of the final Wild Card spot, so they’ve got a lot to play for and need to start winning games.