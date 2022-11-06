How to watch Rams vs. Bucs in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams will travel across the country to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 9 of the NFL season on Sunday, November 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The game will air on CBS. Both teams enter this game in the midst of a rough patch,

Rams vs. Bucs TV info

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket, Sling TV

Broadcast Map: 506Sports.com

Who is playing?

The Rams are currently 3-4, which ranks third in the NFC West division. In other words, they’ll need to pick things up if they want to defend their title in the playoffs. Los Angeles lost three of its last four games, most notably losing 31-14 to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Star receiver Cooper Kupp is listed as questionable, although recent reports suggest he’ll play through an ankle injury.

The Buccaneers are underachieving as well. Tampa Bay is currently 3-5 while losing five of its last six games, most recently falling 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football of Week 8. The Bucs will look to bounce back in order to avoid a complete meltdown.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

Despite the struggles, Tampa is just one game behind the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South. The season is not lost, but the Bucs need to start winning as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Rams have a slightly tougher path in front of them. The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) lead the NFC West while the 49ers (4-4) are sitting in second. The Rams (3-4) stand in third place, just a half game in front of the Arizona Cardinals (3-5).