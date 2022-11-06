NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 10

There weren’t many teams in action out of the NFC East on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 8-0 on the season with an easy win over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys were each on their bye week for Week 9. The lone team in action was the Washington Commanders, facing the Minnesota Vikings at home.

The Commanders were unable to pull off the upset over the Vikings and lost at home 20-17. The Eagles still have a commanding lead in the division up 2.0 games on the Giants and Cowboys. Philly doesn’t really need to worry about a playoff spot but still needs to take care of business against the G-Men and Cowboys.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.