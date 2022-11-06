 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 10

The NFC East has wrapped up its Week 9 schedule. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 10.

By David Fucillo
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

There weren’t many teams in action out of the NFC East on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 8-0 on the season with an easy win over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys were each on their bye week for Week 9. The lone team in action was the Washington Commanders, facing the Minnesota Vikings at home.

The Commanders were unable to pull off the upset over the Vikings and lost at home 20-17. The Eagles still have a commanding lead in the division up 2.0 games on the Giants and Cowboys. Philly doesn’t really need to worry about a playoff spot but still needs to take care of business against the G-Men and Cowboys.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.

2022 NFC East standings

NFC East Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 9 Week 10
Philadelphia Eagles 8-0 vs. WAS +150 -150 -180 -300 -300 -300 -400 -400 -500
Dallas Cowboys 6-2 @ GB +150 +550 +400 +380 +310 +310 +550 +500 +450
New York Giants 6-2 vs. HOU +800 +475 +450 +1000 +1200 +1200 +800 +850 +1500
Washington Commanders 4-5 @ PHI +500 +450 +750 +2500 +4500 +5000 +10000 +10000 +8000

