NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 10

The NFC North race was looking like a one-man show heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings entered a matchup vs. the Washington Commanders at 6-1 and with a big lead on the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in the division. While there’s still plenty of football left this season, it doesn’t look like anyone will challenge Minnesota in the North.

The Vikings were able to pull off the win 20-17 against the Commanders in Week 9 on a late field goal to improve to 7-1. The Packers lost to the Lions in embarrassing fashion to go even with the Bears, who lost to the Dolphins, at 3-6 on the season. Green Bay has lost five in a row.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.