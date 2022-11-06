 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 10

The NFC South is working its way through Week 9. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 10.

By David Fucillo
Olamide Zaccheaus #17 of the Atlanta Falcons catches a pass while defended by Alohi Gilman #32 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The NFC South race looks like it’s going to come down to the wire with no team truly wanting to win the division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 on the afternoon slate. The New Orleans Saints play on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Falcons lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 on a last-second field goal. Atlanta still has the lead in the division but that could change quickly. The Panthers got blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals to fall further back in last place.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.

2022 NFC South standings

NFC South Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 9 Week 10
NFC South Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 9 Week 10
Atlanta Falcons 4-5 @ CAR +3500 +210
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-5 vs. SEA -250 -135
New Orleans Saints 3-5 @ PIT +310 +550
Carolina Panthers 2-7 vs. ATL +900 +2000

