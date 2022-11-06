NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 10

The NFC South race looks like it’s going to come down to the wire with no team truly wanting to win the division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 on the afternoon slate. The New Orleans Saints play on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Falcons lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 on a last-second field goal. Atlanta still has the lead in the division but that could change quickly. The Panthers got blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals to fall further back in last place.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.