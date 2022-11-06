Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 9, what it means for fantasy football, betting

In the Week 8 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

We’ve got a nice number of games in domes or warm weather locales, so there isn’t much weather related intrigue this week. The Seahawks

Worst weather games

Chicago is getting hit hard with wind as we speak, as Saturday had a high wind warning for the area. Thankfully, Sunday won’t be quite as bad. Instead of 30 mph sustained winds and 50 mph gusts, Sunday brings us 15 mph sustained winds and gusts topping out around 30 mph. The high will be around 60 degrees and there is no rain in the forecast.

This is an early game, so if the winds happen to be hitting the field hard, we’ll likely get a report or two from the stadium.

Foxboro, MA has a little wind concern, with winds being around 10-14 mph, but with chances for gusts around 25 mph. Temperatures will be unseasonable at 74 degrees with cloudy skies, but no rain in the forecast. I’m not too worried about this one.

Better weather games

MetLife Stadium has a 20% chance of rain with highs in the mid-70s. Wind should be around 7-11 mph. Not much to worry about here.

This is another game that just missed high winds. Thankfully, Sunday brings calm 5-7 mph winds with a high around 70 degrees and no rain.

Rain is the only threat for this game with a 40% chance. Winds should stay around 8-13 mph and temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders

FedEx Field has a 30% chance of showers, high around 77 degrees and wind from 5-10 mph. No worries for fantasy or gambling due to the weather here.

Heat and humidity appear to be the biggest threat to players in Tampa this Sunday. The high will be around 90 degrees with the normal slight chance for scattered showers. Wind shouldn’t be a factor at 6-8 mph.

One of the chillier games will be in Kansas City, as temperatures will be falling during the early evening from a high of 62 degrees to a low of 44 overnight. Thankfully winds will have died down from the day before and will be negligible, while there is no rain in the forecast..

Home sweet dome

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals