What is the record for most touchdowns in an NFL game?

The Cincinnati Bengals are roasting the Carolina Panthers in their Week 9 matchup and the game is getting out of hand. Most of the damage, wait, all of the damage has been done by Bengals RB Joe Mixon, who has a grand total of five receiving/rushing TDs through three quarters. We’re going to go over the record and update on whether or not Mixon can tie or break it.

Update — Mixon and the Bengals are up by a ton on the Panthers and his line will finish at 213 yards and five TDs. Mixon came close to tying the record set by Kamara and Jones. It’s too bad the Panthers couldn’t make it a game. Mixon would have had a shot at the record.

NFL touchdown record

The record for most receiving/rushing TDs in a single NFL game is a tie between two players. One is New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara, who scored six TDs against the Vikings on Christmas in 2020. The other is Dub Jones, who scored six for the Cleveland Browns in 1951 against the Bears. Here’s a look at all the highest TD totals in a single game via Pro Football Reference. That screenshot gives a look at all the players who scored 5+ TDs in a game.