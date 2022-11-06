 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Justin Fields sets mark for rushing yards by a QB in a single game

The Bears QB beat a record help by Mike Vick, which is a pretty amazing achievement.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears runs the ball during the second half in the game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on November 06, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields has been on a tear lately and his work on the ground has him looking like a top fantasy football quarterback. In terms of real life, though, he just set a record held by a pretty big name. Fields had 15 carries for 178 yards in Week 9 vs. the Miami Dolphins in a loss. The previous record for most rushing yards by a QB in a single game was 173 held by Michael Vick.

