Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields has been on a tear lately and his work on the ground has him looking like a top fantasy football quarterback. In terms of real life, though, he just set a record held by a pretty big name. Fields had 15 carries for 178 yards in Week 9 vs. the Miami Dolphins in a loss. The previous record for most rushing yards by a QB in a single game was 173 held by Michael Vick.
Justin Fields sets mark for rushing yards by a QB in a single game
The Bears QB beat a record help by Mike Vick, which is a pretty amazing achievement.