NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 10

The AFC East is working its way through Week 9. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 10.

By lance.cartelli
New England Patriots v New York Jets Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

A division that once looked like a runaway for the Buffalo Bills is starting to heat up as we pass the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season.

In one of the best games of Week 9, the New York Jets pulled off the upset of the division-leading Bills to cut Buffalo’s lead to one game while New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins both notched wins as well to put all four squads over .500.

It’s rare for the entire division to gain a game on the Bills.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.

2022 AFC East standings

AFC East Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 10
Buffalo Bills 6-2 vs. MIN -240 -600
New York Jets 6-3 BYE +2800 +2000
Miami Dolphins 6-3 vs. CLE +475 +600
New England Patriots 5-4 BYE +500 +2000

