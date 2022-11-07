How to watch Ravens vs. Saints in Week 9 on Monday Night Football

The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints will wrap up Week 9 of the NFL season with a Monday Night Football matchup on November 7th from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Game time is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. The Ravens will look to keep their winning ways rolling with a 5-3 record, while the Saints are in need of victories with a 3-5 record heading into Monday night.

Ravens vs. Saints TV info

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Who is playing?

Baltimore won three of its last four games and will go for a third consecutive victory on Monday night. The Ravens had a ton of time off prior to this matchup as they played the Thursday night game prior to going on a bye last week. In their last game, Baltimore knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 as Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards with two touchdowns in the victory. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was ruled out for the season last week, and keep an eye on tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards, who missed practices leading up to this matchup.

New Orleans picked up a 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in its last time out after losing two games in a row. The defense allowed just 183 total yards of offense, and Alvin Kamara scored all three touchdowns, leading the team in rushing yards (62, TD) and receiving yards (96, 2 TDs). The Saints placed wide receiver Michael Thomas on the injured reserve last week, and he could be out for the rest of the season.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

The Ravens entered Week 9 in first place in the AFC North, so they have every reason to be motivated for a strong run down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Saints should still be focused on winning as they entered the NFL weekend just a game down for the top spot in the NFC South.