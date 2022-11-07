NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 10

The AFC North is turning into a two-team race as we enter the second half of the 2022 NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens, who play the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, are currently in first place in the division but the Cincinnati Bengals — fresh off a drubbing of the Carolina Panthers — are breathing down their necks at 5-4.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns both had a bye in Week 9.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.