NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 10

The AFC South might already be decided.
The Tennessee Titans, despite losing in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, have a healthy lead in the division over the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1), who lost for the third straight week, and the Jacksonville Jaguars who beat the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Houston Texans, the lone one-win team in the NFL, lost on Thursday Night Football to the NFL’s only undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.
2022 AFC South standings
|AFC South
|Record
|Wk opp
|Week 1
|Week 10
|Tennessee Titans
|5-3
|vs. DEN
|+175
|Indianapolis Colts
|3-5-1
|@ LV
|-130
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|3-6
|@ KC
|+750
|Houston Texans
|1-6-1
|@ NYG
|+3000