NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 10

The AFC West has wrapped up its Week 9 schedule. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 10.

By lance.cartelli
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The AFC West might not be living up to the hype of having four playoff-worthy teams, but the division does appear to have two contenders.

The Kansas City Chiefs eked out a comeback victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football while the Los Angeles Chargers, thanks to an ill-timed fumble by the Atlanta Falcons, also escaped with a victory.

The Las Vegas Raiders weren’t as lucky, dropping to 2-6 in a disappointing defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Denver Broncos remain at 3-5 after a bye week.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.

2022 AFC West standings

AFC West Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 10
AFC West Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 10
Kansas City Chiefs 6-2 vs. JAX +175
Los Angeles Chargers 5-3 @ SF +220
Denver Broncos 3-5 @ TEN +260
Las Vegas Raiders 2-6 vs. IND +650

