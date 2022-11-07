NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 10

The AFC West might not be living up to the hype of having four playoff-worthy teams, but the division does appear to have two contenders.

The Kansas City Chiefs eked out a comeback victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football while the Los Angeles Chargers, thanks to an ill-timed fumble by the Atlanta Falcons, also escaped with a victory.

The Las Vegas Raiders weren’t as lucky, dropping to 2-6 in a disappointing defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Denver Broncos remain at 3-5 after a bye week.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.