NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 10

We’re almost through Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season and it’s looking like three teams will vie for the NFC West title. The Seahawks, 49ers and Rams should all have a shot heading into Week 10 with plenty of division matchups left.
In Week 9, the 49ers were on bye and sit at 4-4 heading into Week 10. The Seahawks were able to get past the Arizona Cardinals and drop them to 3-6 on the season. Arizona will have a lot of work to do to get back into the playoff picture in the NFC. The Rams lost late to the Bucs are fell to 3-5 on the season.
Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.
2022 NFC West standings
|NFC West
|Record
|Wk opp
|Week 1
|Week 9
|Week 10
|Seattle Seahawks
|6-3
|@ TB
|+2000
|+330
|San Francisco 49ers
|4-4
|vs. LAC
|+150
|-175
|Los Angeles Rams
|3-5
|vs. ARI
|+130
|+450
|Arizona Cardinals
|3-6
|@ LAR
|+400
|+1300