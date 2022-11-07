NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 10

We’re almost through Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season and it’s looking like three teams will vie for the NFC West title. The Seahawks, 49ers and Rams should all have a shot heading into Week 10 with plenty of division matchups left.

In Week 9, the 49ers were on bye and sit at 4-4 heading into Week 10. The Seahawks were able to get past the Arizona Cardinals and drop them to 3-6 on the season. Arizona will have a lot of work to do to get back into the playoff picture in the NFC. The Rams lost late to the Bucs are fell to 3-5 on the season.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.