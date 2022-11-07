 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 10

The NFC West has wrapped up its Week 9 schedule. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 10.

By David Fucillo
Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

We’re almost through Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season and it’s looking like three teams will vie for the NFC West title. The Seahawks, 49ers and Rams should all have a shot heading into Week 10 with plenty of division matchups left.

In Week 9, the 49ers were on bye and sit at 4-4 heading into Week 10. The Seahawks were able to get past the Arizona Cardinals and drop them to 3-6 on the season. Arizona will have a lot of work to do to get back into the playoff picture in the NFC. The Rams lost late to the Bucs are fell to 3-5 on the season.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.

2022 NFC West standings

NFC West Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 9 Week 10
Seattle Seahawks 6-3 @ TB +2000 +330
San Francisco 49ers 4-4 vs. LAC +150 -175
Los Angeles Rams 3-5 vs. ARI +130 +450
Arizona Cardinals 3-6 @ LAR +400 +1300

