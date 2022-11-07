Going over candidates to replace Frank Reich as Colts head coach

The Indianapolis Colts pulled the plug on head coach Frank Reich Monday after a disappointing 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. It has been a disastrous season for the Colts, who were expected to compete for the AFC South division title with Matt Ryan at the helm. Ryan was eventually benched for Sam Ehlinger, but the results have continued to be bad. Jonathan Taylor’s injury hasn’t helped matters either.

Reich finished 40-33-1 in his time with Indianapolis, making the playoffs twice. He was 2-1 in postseason play. The Colts will now look for a replacement, and here are some of the best options around the league.

Vance Joseph, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator

The Cardinals have been struggling offensively but their defense is one of the most aggressive units in the league. Arizona has been poor in terms of scoring defense but the unit does have a knack for creating big plays routinely. Joseph has been a head coach before and should get a little more time with Indianapolis if he’s hired. The Colts ultimately need a quarterback but Joseph should provide immediate returns for their defense.

Kellen Moore, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator

Moore has been the architect of one of the best offenses in the league over the past few seasons, even with Dak Prescott having injury issues. The Cowboys have developed playmakers across the board and continue to innovate offensively. Even with Amari Cooper gone, Dallas’ offense has been clicking. Moore is the up-and-coming guy who could be in Indianapolis for a long time if hired.

Shane Steichen, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator

It doesn’t hurt to borrow from the most explosive offense in 2022. Former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni won’t leave Philadelphia but maybe Indianapolis can bring Steichen in to kick-start this offense. The Colts still have one of the best running backs in Taylor and an intriguing skill group with Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell. Steichen has to have some role in developing Jalen Hurts, so he could be successful in grooming Indy’s next quarterback.

Raheem Morris, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator

Morris is another former head coach who has built his background on defense. His Rams unit is among the best in the league and generates turnovers at a fantastic rate. Like Joseph, Morris would immediately transform the Colts on that side of the ball if that’s the route Indianapolis wants to go.