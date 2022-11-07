Which NFL teams have head coach openings during 2022 season?

The 2022 NFL season is over halfway done and we’re a few months away from the postseason. While most of the League is tight and there will be plenty of teams in it until the end of the season, there are teams looking to the future and 2023 already. Here we’re going to go over which teams will need a new head coach after firings mid-season.

Frank Reich fired on Nov. 7 after Week 9

The Colts got rid of Reich after a rough loss to the New England Patriots that dropped the team to 3-5-1. This move seemed a bit preemptive. While Reich and the Colts weren’t trending in the right direction, the move to bring in QB Matt Ryan clearly didn’t work out. There have been injuries on defense and inconsistent play on offense. Reich finishes his coaching career in Indy at 40-33-1 while going 1-2 in two playoff appearances.

Matt Rhule fired on Oct. 10 after Week 5

Rhule was let go by the Panthers after falling to 1-4 on the season. Rhule only lasted two and a quarter seasons in the NFL before being ousted. He’ll likely head back to the college ranks heading into 2023. The Panthers were also victims of poor QB play from Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and more. Ultimately, the personnel were there on offense but the defense also never figured things out. As a result, the Panthers have started to trade off pieces to build draft capital for 2023.