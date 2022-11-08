Raiders release former first-round pick S Johnathan Abram

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a wild few years as a franchise. It almost rivals a popular anime. They have gone through the Jon Gruden saga as their head coach, the Antonio Brown saga as a player and are now working their way through the Mike Mayock arc. On Tuesday, the Raiders releases former first-round pick S Johnathan Abram. They were reportedly shopping him at the trade deadline last week, but after they didn't have any buyers decided to release him.

A surprise: The #Raiders are releasing former first-round pick safety Johnathan Abram, per source. pic.twitter.com/E8BjfpRvhT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2022

Abram will head to waivers since he was released after the trade deadline. Whatever team picks him up will only have to pay him a little over $1 million, as he is in the final year of his rookie deal. He was second on the Raiders in tackles this season with 48. Abram has played in eight games this year and has one pass deflected. You have to assume that some team will take the chance on him for his current price tag, so it would be shocking if he passed through waivers.