Primetime game schedule for Week 13 of 2022 NFL season

The NFL is headed into December and it brings with it critical matchups with playoff implications. This week’s primetime schedule will be a fun one with four teams currently holding a playoff spot and the remaining two teams still in the mix to some degree.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each primetime game in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday Night Football, Dec. 1, 2022, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Patriots

Channel/live stream: Amazon Prime Video

Odds: Bills -5

This is a critical matchup in a tight AFC East race. The division has two games separating first place from last place and both teams badly need a win here. The Patriots need a win to avoid falling out of the divisional race while the Bills need a win to improve their tiebreaking potential with the divisional record tiebreaker.

Sunday Night Football, Dec. 4, 8:20 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Cowboys

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Odds: Cowboys -10.5

The Cowboys will look to continue their hot pursuit of the Eagles in the NFC East. They’re 8-3 and have won four of their last five games. They have firm control of fifth place in the overall NFC standings, but will look to move closer in the division race. They face a Colts squad that is circling the drain after a Monday night loss to the Steelers. Indy is 4-7-1 and has lost five of their last six games.

Monday Night Football, Dec. 5, 8:15 p.m. ET

Saints vs. Bucs

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+

Odds: Bucs -3.5

This is arguably the “worst” of the three primetime matchups, but there’s plenty on the line in this NFC South battle. The Bucs head into Week 13 in first place with a 5-6 record while the Saints are in last place with a 4-8 record. Given how poorly everyone in this division has performed, the division title is still open to any of the four teams. A Saints win vaults them right back into the mix while a Bucs win would give them the season sweep and effectively end the Saints playoff chances.