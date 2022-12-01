How to watch Bills vs. Patriots in Week 13 Thursday Night Football

Amazon Prime Video will be broadcasting this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

The Bills are one of the Super Bowl favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook and it’s for good reason. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have been unstoppable this year and it’s been much needed. Their defense has let them down this season and unluckily for them, they have dealt with a ton of injuries. Their passing defense has been as bad as we’ve seen in the past few years and they’re missing a number of guys from their secondary.

It hasnt been a pretty season for the Patriots. There were tons of questions around the quarterback position when Mac Jones went down and Bailey Zappe was having success. Their defense has been consistently good, while the offense has had some struggles. The passing offense looked as good as it’s been all season on Thanksgiving against the Minnesota Vikings, so hopefully they can build off that.

The Bills are set as a 4.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -215 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Patriots sit at +185 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 43.5.

Bills vs. Patriots

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: Amazon Prime

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Thursday Night Football, coverage will be available with Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Access to Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription.