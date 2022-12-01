Bills vs. Patriots: Week 13 odds, news, previews, injury updates, fantasy football options, more

The Bills and Patriots face off in an AFC East matchup. Playoff implications abound. We break down everything from the game.

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots square off on Thursday Night Football to open Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The AFC East rivals are both in the thick of the divisional race and this matchup will play a huge role in how the division shakes out over the remaining six weeks of the regular season.

How to watch Bills vs. Patriots

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and airs on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re in the Bills or Patriots local markets, you’ll be able to find the game on your local television. The rest of the county will have to watch via live stream.

Bills vs. Patriots odds

The Bills are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is installed at 43.5. The Bills are -190 on the moneyline while the Patriots are +160.

Injury report

Bills

Out: T Dion Dawkins (ankle), LB Von Miller (knee)

Questionable: TE Quintin Morris (illness)

Patriots

Out: RB Damien Harris (thigh), T Isaiah Wynn (foot)

Questionable: C David Andrews (thigh), T Yodny Cajuste (calf, back), CB Marcus Jones (ankle), WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), CB Jalen Mills (groin), S Jabrill Peppers (illness)

Playoff implications

The Bills are 8-3 and tied for first with the Dolphins. Miami has the edge due to their Week 3 home win over Buffalo. They meet again in Week 15. Buffalo is in fifth place, a game ahead of the Bengals and Jets for the top wild card berth.

The Patriots are 6-5 and sitting in last place in the AFC East, a game back of the Jets. The Patriots are in eight place, a game back of the Bengals and Jets for a wild card berth.