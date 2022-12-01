Who is announcing Thursday Night Football in Week 13 between the Bills and Patriots?

Week 13 is set to get underway on Thursday, December 1. After Thanksgiving last week, we are back to our regularly scheduled Thursday Night Football programming. Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and on-field reporter Kaylee Hartung will be back with the Amazon Prime Video crew. The Buffalo Bills will take on the New England Patriots in an AFC East matchup that begins at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Bills head into this game with an 8-3 record atop the division. Quarterback Josh Allen has been dealing with an elbow injury, which has caused the offense to sputter in its last few games. Even on a short week, it is reported he is feeling better, which should have Buffalo looking like their old self.

New England sits in last place in the AFC East with a 6-5 record. There are questions surrounding Mac Jones with the team, as rookie Bailey Zappe had looked good in relief. Starting running back Damien Harris will miss this game, so look for Rhamondre Stevenson to try and take over the starting gig in Harris’ absence.

The Bills are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -200 moneyline odds as the favorite on the road. The Patriots are underdogs with +170 odds, and the point total in the game is set at 44.