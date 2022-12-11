Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 14?

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers close out the Week 14 Sunday schedule when they meet at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

This is a must-win game for both teams, with the Dolphins looking to improve their playoff position and the Chargers just looking to keep their playoff hopes alive. Miami comes into Sunday with an 8-4 record. They entered Sunday a game back of the Bills in the AFC East and tied with the Bengals for fifth place in the wild card race, but sitting in sixth due to Cincinnati’s head-to-head win.

The Chargers are 6-6 and their AFC West chances are all but finished. They entered Sunday three games back of the Chiefs in the division, but only a game back of the seventh place Jets in the wild card race. A loss would not end their playoff chances, but it would put a big dent in them.

Miami is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 54.5. The Dolphins are a -180 moneyline favorite while the Chargers are a +155 underdog.