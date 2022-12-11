Impact of weather forecast on Dolphins vs. Chargers in Week 14 on SNF

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers will face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 14 at 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This game was flexed to primetime in place of Chiefs-Broncos for obvious reasons.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and AccuWeather, among others.

Weather for Dolphins vs. Chargers on Week 14 SNF

There’s actually rain in the forecast in Los Angeles for Sunday evening and a wind advisory. SoFi Stadium has a roof but it is open in areas, so there may be some wind/cold impact. It shouldn’t be enough to cause concern on the field. Maybe it has a bit of an impact on the kickers. Usually we don’t need to worry about this type of thing for games in Southern California.

Fantasy/betting implications

Again, not really any reason to worry about any skill position players or D/ST. If there is any wind draft from the roof being a bit open on the sides, it could impact kickers. It likely isn’t enough to fade any of the kickers on SNF.