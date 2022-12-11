Complete schedule for Week 14 Sunday slate of 2022 NFL season

The NFL has opened Week 14 and Sunday’s slate some huge games up and down the slate. It’s a lighter day because of the final week of byes, but even with six teams not playing, the schedule-makers secured quite a few matchups with significant playoff implications.

The biggest games of the 1 p.m. window include Jets vs. Bills and Eagles vs. Giants. The Bills and Eagles lead their respective divisions and are in a good position to win them, while the Jets and Giants are hanging around the bottom of the wild card picture.

The late window features FOX in the prime 4:25 p.m. slot. The 49ers host the Bucs in their first game since Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot. The Seahawks host the Panthers looking to maintain pace with the 49ers, or even move into a tie in the NFC West.

The day wraps with the Chargers hosting the Dolphins in a game that was flexed into Sunday Night Football. LA has lost three of four but remains alive in the wild card race a game back of the Jets. Miami is currently in sixth place, tied with the Bengals and a game up on New York.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

1:00 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Bills

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Browns vs. Bengals

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Texans vs. Cowboys

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Vikings vs. Lions

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Jaguars vs. Titans

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Eagles vs. Giants

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Ravens vs. Steelers

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:05 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:25 p.m. ET

Bucs vs. 49ers

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Panthers vs. Seahawks

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Chargers

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+