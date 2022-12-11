Full list of Week 14 NFL announcers on Sunday

NFL Sunday is back for Week 14. We’re in the final week of byes, which means a slightly lighter schedule this week. There will be 11 total games on Sunday, opening with seven 1 p.m. ET games, three more in the 4 p.m. window, and then wrapping with Dolphins vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

It’s a big week of matchups with playoff implications as the playoff race heats up. In the early window, the big ones are Jets-Bills, Browns-Bengals, Ravens-Steelers, and Eagles-Giants. Six of the eight teams are currently in a playoff spot while the Browns and Steelers are hanging a lot closer than expected. The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with a win, and the Vikings can clinch the NFC North title with a win over the Lions.

The 4 p.m. window will see the Chiefs facing the Broncos with a chance to clinch the AFC West title with a win and a Chargers loss. The 4:25 p.m. slot will be exclusively FOX and will feature Bucs-49ers and Panthers-Seahawks. The Bucs-49ers game will get the primary audience in Brock Purdy’s first game as starter following Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury.

Here’s the full schedule for the Week 14 Sunday slate, with start time, announcers, TV channel, and how to live stream.

1:00 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Bills

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Browns vs. Bengals

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Texans vs. Cowboys

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Vikings vs. Lions

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Jaguars vs. Titans

Announcers: Andrew Catalon James Lofton, Amanda Renner (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Eagles vs. Giants

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Ravens vs. Steelers

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:05 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:25 p.m. ET

Bucs vs. 49ers

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Panthers vs. Seahawks

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, DATE, 8:20 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Chargers

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+