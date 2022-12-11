How to watch Jets vs. Bills via live stream in Week 14

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Bills will look to get their revenge from their Week 9 loss against the Jets.

It’s been a rollercoaster season for the Jets. Bad quarterback play has hurt them, but they are still 7-5 with a spot in the AFC Wild Card. Robert Sales is a great coach and has this defense playing like one of the best in the NFL. With Mike White starting at quarterback now, the Jets should make the playoffs for sure.

The Bills are what everybody thought they would be: a true Super Bowl contender. Injuries have hurt their secondary and now they will be without Von Miller for a good portion of the remainder of the season. They will need the offense to stay hot and keep putting up big points.

The Bills are set as a nine-point favorite to get the win at home, priced at -410 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jets sit at +330 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 43.5.

Jets vs. Bills

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.