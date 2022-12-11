How to watch Browns vs. Bengals via live stream in Week 14

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Browns look to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Bengals hope to continue their four-game win streak.

In Deshaun Watson’s return from suspension, the Browns' offense looked stagnant, but they were still able to get the win over the Texans. If they can limit teams defensively, their offense is good enough to win games. They would likely have to win out to get into the playoffs, but it is possible.

The Bengals look like one of the best teams in the NFL as of late. Joe Burrow is playing MVP-caliber football and his weapons have played a huge role. With Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase on the same offense, your passing game will thrive. Coming off a big win against the Chiefs, the confidence is through the roof and they’re looking to get into first place in the AFC North.

The Bengals are set as a six-point favorite to get the win at home, priced at -255 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Browns sit at +215 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 47.5.

Browns vs. Bengals

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.