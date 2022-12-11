How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers via live stream in Week 14

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Ariscure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The Ravens survived a close 10-9 win last week over the Broncos but will have to survive a greater obstacle for Week 14. John Harbaugh noted that Jackson’s injury is week-to-week while ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the quarterback has a sprained PCL in his knee. That designation will likely sideline him for this week’s contest with the Steelers, a noteworthy absence as Baltimore looks to keep pace in the AFC North.

The Steelers are riding a two-game winning streak after picking up wins over the Colts and Falcons, bumping their record to 5-7. Pittsburgh’s recent surge has been off the back of its defense, as they have limited their opponents to under 20 points in back-to-back games. The state of the offense will be key to monitor after George Pickens was notably frustrated on the sideline last week, with his volume of targets the focal point.

The Steelers are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -145 on the moneyline. That makes the Ravens a +125 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 37.

Ravens vs. Steelers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.