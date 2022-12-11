How to watch Jaguars vs. Titans via live stream in Week 14

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Jaguars are hoping to wipe the memory of last week’s 40-14 blowout loss to the Lions, moving them to 4-8 on the season. Jacksonville will be closely monitoring the status of Trevor Lawrence, who says he intends to play on Sunday if allowed to. Lawrence did not practice on Wednesday and is reportedly dealing with a toe injury after suffering a sprain on the final play of the first half last week. If Lawrence is unable to suit up, C.J. Beathard is likely to come in relief as the backup.

After building a five-game win streak in the middle of the season, the Titans have now dropped three of their last five games and are riding a two-game losing streak heading into Sunday. After narrowly falling to the Bengals two weeks ago, they were easily handled 35-10 by the Eagles last week. All eyes will be on the offense finding a spark once more after mustering just 26 points over their last two games.

The Titans are a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -195 on the moneyline. That makes the Jaguars a +165 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 41.

Jaguars vs. Titans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.