How to watch Dolphins vs. Chargers via live stream in Week 14

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Dolphins (8-4) ended a five-game winning streak in last week’s 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which played rookie Brock Purdy for most of the game. Tua Tagovailoa turned ball over three times, and Skylar Thompson threw one interception that was picked off. Miami will enter a game behind the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC East.

The Chargers (6-6) lost three of their last four matchups and are one game out of the final Wild Card spot in the AFC heading into the weekend. Los Angeles is coming off a 27-20 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend. Justin Herbert completed 28-of-47 passes for 335 yards with a touchdown and interception in the defeat.

The Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -180 moneyline odds, making the Chargers +155 underdogs. The over/under is set at 51.5.

Dolphins vs. Chargers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.