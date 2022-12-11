How to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos via live stream in NFL Week 14

CBS will be broadcasting this week’s matchup between Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. Kick off is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The Chiefs saw their five-game winning streak snapped last week after falling to the Bengals 27-24. Kansas City is now 9-3 on the season but they have an opportunity to move to double-digit wins at the expense of their AFC West rival. The Week 14 bout will place the league’s highest-scoring offense in the Chiefs (29.2 ppg) versus the worst-scoring offense in the Broncos (13.8 ppg). Kansas City has won the last 13 matchups over Denver.

The nightmare season continues for the Broncos who are amid a four-game losing streak heading into Week 14 while dropping eight of their last 10 games overall. While Denver boasts the league’s second-best defense in limiting opponent scoring, it’s been a drastically different story for their offense. The Broncos rank dead last in scoring and will likely be limited once more on offense, as the expectation is that Courtland Sutton will miss Sunday’s game versus the Chiefs after suffering a hamstring injury last week.

The Chiefs are a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -435 on the moneyline. That makes the Broncos a +350 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 44.

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.