How to watch Texans vs. Cowboys via live stream in Week 14

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Texans (1-10-1) fell to the Cleveland Browns 27-14 in Week 14, and face one of the NFL’s best defenses next on the docket. Not to say Kyle Allen is deserving of another start at quarterback, but the 26-year-old salvaged his day by connecting with Houston’s No. 1 receiver Nico Collins on a touchdown before the conclusion of an unsatisfactory day. Deshaun Watson, as expected, had a rocky start in his first appearance since January 3, 2021, against the Texans’ defense. The skilled QB completed just 12-of-22 passes for 131 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, but the team has a much tougher task this week against an offense that is clicking on all cylinders.

Dallas put up a whopping 54 points on the Indianapolis Colts last week, improving to 9-3. Dak Prescott and Co. amassed 385 total yards, while the running game looked superior once again thanks to a powerful tandem of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys are set as 17-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -1800 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Texans sit at +950, while the total score is set at 44.5.

Texans vs. Cowboys

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.