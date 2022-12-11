How to watch Vikings vs. Lions via live stream in Week 14

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit.

The Lions (5-7) are coming off an eye-popping victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, winning their fourth game in five appearances. Jared Goff had one of the best games of his seven NFL seasons, completing 31 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns against a surging Jaguars team.

The Lions are set as 2-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -130 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Vikings sit at +110, while the total score is set at 53.

Vikings vs. Lions

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.