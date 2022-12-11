How to watch Eagles vs. Giants via live stream in Week 14

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The Eagles (11-1) put together one of their most dominant performances in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans. Jalen Hurts added fuel to his MVP candidacy, totaling four touchdowns on the day (three passing and one rushing). Philadelphia will hope to ride the momentum of the 35-10 victory in Week 14.

The Eagles are set as 7-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -315 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants sit at +260, while the total score is set at 45.5.

Eagles vs. Giants

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.