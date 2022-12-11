How to watch Bucs vs. 49ers via live stream in Week 14

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Buccaneers (6-6) are fortunate to be in the worst division in the NFL, as they will enter Sunday at least 1.5 games ahead of every other team in the NFC South despite a .500 record. Tampa Bay is coming off a 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with just seconds to play.

The 49ers (8-4) will start rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback, who was the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Purdy played much of San Francisco’s win over the Miami Dolphins last week, completing 25-of-37 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -180 moneyline odds, making the Bucs +155 underdogs. The over/under is set at 37.

Bucs vs. 49ers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.