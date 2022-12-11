How to watch Panthers vs. Seahawks via live stream in Week 14

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Panthers and Seahawks. Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Panthers (4-8) continue to stay competitive despite the early-season trades of top players, and they beat the Denver Broncos 23-10 prior to the bye week. Sam Darnold made his season debut in that victory, completing 11-of-19 passes for 164 yards with a touchdown, and he ran for an additional score.

The Seahawks (7-5) ended a two-game losing streak with a 27-23 road win over the Los Angeles Rams last week. Seattle will enter the weekend a game behind the San Francisco 49ers, who are now without their top two quarterbacks with a rookie taking over. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf combined for 17 receptions with 255 yards and two touchdowns in their last time out.

The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites with -200 moneyline odds, making the Panthers +170 underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.

Panthers vs. Seahawks

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.