Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 14, what it means for fantasy football, betting

In the Week 14 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

There’s a good chance for rain during the game to go along with a high of 39 degrees. Winds shouldn’t be bad at 7-10 mph, but some gusts will hit into the 20 mph range. That’s still not too bad, but it won’t be the most pleasant conditions if the rain comes down hard. It will be worth checking in on this early game to see what conditions are like on the field.

The good news is that wind shouldn’t be a concern in New Jersey, but rain with some snow mixed in is on tap for game time. The high should get up into the low 40s, so there will be no snow accumulation. Winds would be around 10 mph, so really we’re just looking at how hard the rain is coming down and field conditions here.

It looks like it will rain, with an 80% chance. Temperatures will be in the low 50s and wind will be 5-10 mph with a chance of gusts into the 20s. I’d still play the guys I had planned on for this one.

Better weather games

Some chance of rain Pittsburgh, but it looks like the bulk will be gone by kickoff. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s and wind will be 5-10 mph. Looks pretty fair for football.

There will be a 20% chance of rain, a high around 48 degrees, cloudy, and calm wind. Play everyone in this game as you normally would.

Cloudy, with a high near 56. Wind around 5 mph. Nothing to worry about here.

Denver will have clear skies, with a high near 60. Wind will be light at around 7 mph. Perfect weather.

Rain should be long gone by the time kickoff hits. It should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 45, with wind 5 to 10 mph.

Rain chances around 50% in Los Angeles. It will stay mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the low 40s and not much wind to speak of. Should be good enough weather for a little football game.

Home sweet dome