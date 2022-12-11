Who is announcing Sunday Night Football in Week 14 between the Dolphins and Chargers?

Week 14 of the NFL season is underway. The Sunday slate will wrap with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. Mike Tirico will begin the broadcast as Cris Collinsworth does his well-known slide-in from off-screen. The two announcers will be joined by Melissa Stark as the field reporter.

Miami (8-4) had its five-game winning streak snapped last Sunday in a 33-17 loss to the 49ers. The team fell behind early and couldn’t get quite catch San Francisco even with backup Brock Purdy replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

Los Angeles (6-6) has dropped three of its last four contests and fell in a 27-20 loss to the Raiders last Sunday. The defense had no answers for either Josh Jacobs or Davante Adams, who once again exploded for big afternoons.

Miami enters the game as a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 54.5.