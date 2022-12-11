Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams hauls in first career TD

The Detroit Lions went into this week with a 5-7 record. Despite being under .500 they have one of the better scoring offenses in the NFL. Last week, that offense got a boost when rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams was activated off IR. This week against the Minnesota Vikings, he caught his first career pass, which happened to be a 41-yard touchdown.

Williams was the beneficiary of broken coverage in the Minnesota secondary. In the clip, you can see Williams flash a brief display of the speed that he has. Even when he was wide open and striking down the field, he had to slow up and slightly come back for quarterback Jared Goff’s pass. The score helped Detroit get out to an early 6-0 lead pending a PAT in this NFC North battle.

Williams joined a wide receiver corps led by Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark. He is a deep threat that is expected to help open up the offense even further than it already has. Williams is playing in just his second career game and is already paying dividends for the Lions.