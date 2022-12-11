Steelers TE Zach Gentry is current backup QB after Kenny Pickett injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost quarterback Kenny Pickett to a concussion in Week 14 and their QB depth chart is struggling. Mitchell Trubisky is the starter right now and his backup is tight end Zach Gentry.

This is a temporary situation if Pickett ends up missing any time. The team has Mason Rudolph available on the 53-man roster, but he is normally inactive on game day. Gentry serves as the emergency QB and thus moves into the backup role with Pickett out of the game.

If the Steelers rookie has to miss next week in the concussion protocol, the team will activate Rudolph and also likely sign a veteran to the practice squad in case an additional body is needed.

Gentry has not attempted a pass in an NFL game. He played quarterback in high school and was originally recruited at the position when he went to Michigan. However, Jim Harbaugh moved him to tight end after telling him he could help him get to the NFL at that position rather than as a QB.