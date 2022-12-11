Eagles rolling over Giants, will improve to 12-1 for second time in franchise history

The Philadelphia Eagles are about to clinch a playoff berth in Week 14, making them the first team to accomplish that feat this season. The Eagles are dominating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and are moving a step closer to winning the NFC North. The Eagles jumped on top 21-0 in the second quarter and have rolled since.

This will mark only the second time in franchise history the Eagles have opened a season with a 12-1 start. The last time they did it was in 2004, which they opened 13-1 before ending it with a 13-3 record. They won the division and claimed a first round bye in the playoffs. They beat the Vikings in the division round of the playoffs and then beat the Falcons in the NFC title game. They lost Super Bowl 39 to the Patriots by a score of 24-21.

Philadelphia came into this weekend with -450 odds to win the NFC East and +500 odds to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cowboys trailed them in divisional odds at +350 while Philly was tied with the Chiefs in Super Bowl odds behind the +350 Bills.

The Eagles travel to face the Chicago Bears in Week 15 before closing their road schedule against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.