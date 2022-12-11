Penei Sewell seals win for Lions with big-man first down catch

The Detroit Lions are surging late in the season and won its fifth game in six outings with a 34-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Facing 3rd and 7 at the two-minute warning, there was a chance that the Detroit offense would be stopped, opening the door for yet another calamitous ending in a tight game for the Lions. With the game on the line, did Jared Goff turn to Jamaal Williams to ice it? How about DJ Chark? Amon-Ra St. Brown? Josh Reynolds?

No! Instead, it was offensive tackle Penei Sewell hauled in the game-sealing first down catch!

#Lions with another trick play, going to OT Penei Sewell to ice the game on a 3rd down conversion!



The 10-2 #Vikings will lose to the 5-7 #Lions pic.twitter.com/K6JkWWi8h4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2022

Perfectly executed. The 6’5”, 335-pound tackle somehow slipped past the Vikings’ defensive line undetected and had an ocean of field to work with, diving for the first down to move the chains. Dan Campbell, you’ve done it again.

A field goal later in the drive would officially ice the game and at 6-7, the Lions are now back in the mix for a potential playoff spot. What a sport.