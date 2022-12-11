Should the Bucs bench Tom Brady? Will he return to Tampa Bay in offseason?

Tom Brady is having one of the most miserable days of his NFL career. The 45-year-old quarterback has thrown two interceptions as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers are being ran out of the building in a 35-7 rout against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14.

If you’re here, you may be asking yourself if the Bucs should bench the seven-time Super Bowl Champion as he continues to struggle. The answer is a simple, unequivocal no. The Buccaneers will fall to 6-7 this afternoon but will still be in first place of an unbelievably weak NFC South. With a playoff berth still within reach, Todd Bowles and company will not just hand to keys to Blaine Gabbert or Kyle Trask the rest of the way.

However, this is as good of a time to ponder his future with the franchise and his playing career in general.

Brady is set to become a free agent this offseason and NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday that the veteran is contemplating all options, including testing free agency. This would be the second straight year where his future playing career would be up in the air and one has to wonder what a potential market would be for a declining quarterback that will be approaching the age of 46 next fall.

As far as his time in Tampa, it appears to be nearing its end. Despite possibly winning the division, the team has performed far below expectations and major changes including to the coaching staff could be coming in the offseason. Brady would want to be in a situation where he could compete for a Super Bowl and the current Bucs seem on the brink of a rebuild.