Jeff Wilson Jr. fumbles, Tyreek Hill recovers and outraces everyone for touchdown [VIDEO]

The Miami Dolphins have struggled to get anything going offensively Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14, but Tyreek Hill might’ve just created the spark moment for his team to wake up.

Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. fumbled on a routine run and there was immediately a scramble for the ball. The ball popped out of the pile right to Hill, who maneuvered around the scrum and outraced everyone for Miami’s first points of the game.

There are some rules involved when offensive players advance the ball, which is not allowed in the final two minutes of the game. A player also cannot bat the ball forward while it is on the ground, but in this case the ball went backwards. It couldn’t have come to a more perfect person for the Dolphins. Hill wasn’t going to be caught.

We’ll see if Miami’s offense can wake up after this play.