Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 14?

Week 14 of the NFL season wraps up tonight with a dual in the desert when the New England Patriots (6-6) travel out to play the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) under the lights at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. EST and it can be seen on ESPN.

The Pats come into this game on a two-game losing streak, most recently getting blown out at the hands of the Buffalo Bills last Thursday. Despite the skid, New England is still in striking distance of a playoff spot as the season draws closer to a close. The offense has been frustrating, scoring barely 20 points per game, but the defense has shown flashes of greatness every once in a while. They’re giving up just 18 points per game on average, which ranks in the top 10 of the NFL. Matthew Judon has been a force for the Pats, with 13 sacks on the season.

Arizona has been struggling this season, which many believe could be the end of Kliff Kingsbury in the NFL for now. They boast the worst defense in the NFL, giving up nearly 27 points per game. The offense is middle of the pack, but with the talent it has, Deandre Hopkins, Kyler Murray, James Conner and Rondale Moore, the expectations were much higher. Murray has struggled in particular this season. He’s got just 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions and is statistically near the bottom of the NFL in several advanced metrics.

The Patriots are a 2-point favorite and are going off on the moneyline at -130 on DraftKings Sportsbook. That makes Arizona a +110 underdog, with the total settled at 43.5.