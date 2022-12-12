 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 15

The AFC East is working its way through Week 14. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 15.

By DKNation Staff
Dawson Knox #88, Spencer Brown #79 and Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown from Allen in the fourth quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have moved a step closer to clinching the AFC East title. What looked like it could be a two- or even three-team race at points this season has settled into the expected: the Bills are going to win the division and it will likely end up being with relative ease in the closing weeks.

The Bills hosted the Jets and after dealing with some first half issues, pulled away for the win. The two sides exchanged touchdowns into the start of the second quarter, but Buffalo then responded with 13 straight points. The Jets managed a safety and a field goal late, but could not get enough going on offense to mount a challenge.

Later in the evening on Sunday Night Football, the Dolphins couldn’t get anything going against the Chargers. Tua Tagovailoa struggled for a second straight game, completing only 10 of 28 passes for 145 yards. He managed a touchdown in the third quarter to cut LA’s lead to three, but that was as close as it got.

The Patriots wrap up the week on Monday when they travel to face the Cardinals.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 15.

2022 AFC East standings

AFC East Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 14 Week 15
Buffalo Bills 10-3 vs. MIA -240 -400 -1200
Miami Dolphins 8-5 @ BUF +475 +350 +800
New York Jets 7-6 vs. DET +2800 +2000 +10000
New England Patriots 6-6 @ LV +500 +8000 +10000

