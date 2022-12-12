NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 15

The Buffalo Bills have moved a step closer to clinching the AFC East title. What looked like it could be a two- or even three-team race at points this season has settled into the expected: the Bills are going to win the division and it will likely end up being with relative ease in the closing weeks.

The Bills hosted the Jets and after dealing with some first half issues, pulled away for the win. The two sides exchanged touchdowns into the start of the second quarter, but Buffalo then responded with 13 straight points. The Jets managed a safety and a field goal late, but could not get enough going on offense to mount a challenge.

Later in the evening on Sunday Night Football, the Dolphins couldn’t get anything going against the Chargers. Tua Tagovailoa struggled for a second straight game, completing only 10 of 28 passes for 145 yards. He managed a touchdown in the third quarter to cut LA’s lead to three, but that was as close as it got.

The Patriots wrap up the week on Monday when they travel to face the Cardinals.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 15.